JNTU Hyderabad: Students stage dharna for certificates; delay in scholarship disbursal by gov't to blame?

A few students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad whose certificates were withheld by the administration staged a dharna today, August 14 and according to sources, when the students threatened that they will write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the matter, the administration assured them that the certificates will be issued.

Speaking to EdexLive, a BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) student Rathod Vinod, said, "Around 15 to 20 students staged a dharna and we were asked to collect our certificates on August 23." While the concern of JNTU Hyderabad students is considered to be temporarily solved, Vinod points out that the issue is not restricted to JNTU Hyderabad alone.

He further discloses that his sister, who studied BPharm at Siddhartha Institute of Engineering & Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana, is also facing the same problem. Students from Sree Dattha Institute Of Engineering And Science, Sri Indu College Of Engineering & Technology, Vijaya College of Pharmacy, TRR College Of Pharmacy and KVK College of Pharmacy are a few who have also been subjected to the same issue, he added.

It is said that under the Convenor Quota, the government reimburses the students' fees. However, these students have been complaining about the delay in the disbursal of scholarships for the last two years.

"The two-year reimbursement for Convenor Quota students has not yet been paid by the TS (Telangana) government, which is causing delays in the issuance of original memoranda for BPharm students and problems with certificate verification for postsecondary education," Vinod told EdexLive, urging for urgent redressal.

Vinod further claimed that there are 50 students under the convenor quota and 55 students under the management quota. "The students from the management quota paid the fees and received their certificates. We are in limbo," shared, informing that he was asked to pay a fee of Rs 1,10,000 for the certificates.

Shahazan Khan, a former JNTU-H student who created the JNTU-H Updates X page (@examupdt), told EdexLive, "Many students are facing this problem. Students have a total fee of over one lakh to pay. Under the scholarships, students belonging to Backward Caste (BC), receive Rs 35,000 and a full reimbursement is given for Scheduled Castes (SCs)/ Scheduled Tribes (STs)/ Minorities."



However, it is said that despite numerous requests and the government's assurance to release the scholarship, the universities/institutions are withholding the certificates of students. Khan recalled that in February 2024, the higher education department of the state issued a notice in this regard, instructing colleges to not withhold the certificates.



"However, the colleges informed students that they didn't receive any such notice," he alleged.





Notice in February

According to a notice issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education dated February 23, 2024, the Secretary has warned the registrars of Osmania University (OU), Kakatiya University (KU), JNTU, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) and others about strict action in this matter.



"I am by direction request the Universities to address/ instruct to all affiliated Private Colleges under its jurisdiction not to insist payment of Tuition Fee from the students who are eligible for fee reimbursement and not to deny issuing original certificates on the pretext of not receiving fee reimbursement from the Government," the notice read emphasising "it is not a healthy practise."

"The colleges shall be directed to follow the instructions of the Government scrupulously and failure in this regard will be viewed seriously and stringent action will be initiated against such colleges," it warned.

Moreover, Khan recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in his recent address to the students at the university, had assured them that they would receive the scholarships. "Yet the administration withheld students' certificates," he reiterated.





CM's assurance

According to reports, the CM participated in an interaction programme on 'Quality Engineering Education in Telangana' at JNTU Hyderabad campus, Kukatpally on July 13. In his address during the occasion, he assured students of the timely disbursement of scholarships from this academic year.

The dues will be cleared at one go with a settlement scheme, he said, adding that it will be worked out soon.

However, with delays and no conclusions, the students are concerned as those belonging to marginalised sections will face problems in pursuing their further education without the original certificates.