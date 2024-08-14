It is confirmed! There will be no NEET SS this year | NMC might announce 2025 exam schedule in 30 days!

The postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) is "fairly equitable" and not "arbitrary" said the Supreme Court and dismissed a plea which challenged the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision to hold back from organising the NEET SS exam this year.

However, the apex court pointed out that the NMC must decide much in advance the schedule of NEET SS for early next year.

"The schedule shall be announced not later than within a period of thirty days from today," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, stated a report by PTI. The bench also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who agreed which the CJI.

The NMC counsel informed that the PG medical courses, which began in the year 2022 instead of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will conclude only in January 2025 and if NEET SS is conducted this year, these students might not be able to avail the opportunities.

"The students drawn from the 2021 PG batches (whose courses commenced in January 2022 and will be passing in January 2025) would be deprived of the opportunity to compete," the bench noted.

"This would result in a situation where two batches of the candidates would be competing for the same seats in the NEET-SS 2025 exams. Having understood the rival perspectives, it is not possible to reject the NMC's submissions," the bench said.

"There may be an element of hardship for petitioners, but hardship has to be balanced in light of the NMC affidavit," it said.