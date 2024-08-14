"Energy of youth will help Nation scale new heights," President Murmu says during Independence Day eve speech

On the eve of 78th Independence Day President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation. Here are highlights from her speech pertaining to the field of education:



1) The priority is to nurture young minds and encourage new mindset which encompasses the best of traditions as well as contemporary knowledge

2) In this connection, the new National Education Policy (NEP) has begun to show results

3) The energy and enthusiasm of youngsters will shape the nation, help India scale new heights

4) She reminded that the prime minister's package of five schemes for employment and skilling will benefit 4.1 crore youth over five years

5) Under a new initiative of the government, one crore youth will be pursuing internships in leading companies over five years

6) All this will contribute immensely into building Viksit Bharat

7) The NEP advocates for the extension of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to all schools, from pre-school to Class XII instead of Class I to Class VIII alone

8) It redraws the schooling system on a 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model

9) Foundation stage will include students between three to eight years

Preparatory schooling includes students from age group eight to 11 years

Secondary level includes students from ages between 14-18 years