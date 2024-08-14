APJUDA launches statewide strike demanding justice for Kolkata medical student's murder

The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) has expressed deep outrage and sorrow over the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, where a second-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) in Chest Medicine was sexually assaulted and murdered on August 9.

In response, APJUDA has initiated a statewide strike across all medical colleges from Tuesday, August 13, to demand justice for the victim's family.

The strike, which involves students, interns, and resident doctors, has halted all services except emergencies. The protest started with a candlelight rally on Monday evening, August 12, followed by the strike.

APJUDA Vice-President Dharmakar Pujari emphasised the urgent need for justice and demanded a transparent investigation, advocating for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also called for the immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act to safeguard doctors from such violence.

The strike, which includes participation from all medical colleges, will continue until the government enacts the demanded legislation.

A rally is planned in Vijayawada, starting from Siddhartha Medical College and concluding at the Government General Hospital (GGH) Vijayawada.

Additionally, students, interns, and resident doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) Mangalagiri have joined in solidarity, expressing their outrage and grief. They have organised a series of protests, including a candlelight vigil, a silent protest in black attire, and a pen-down movement for non-emergency services on August 14.

They demand a transparent investigation, the implementation of the Central Protection Act, and the resignation of responsible authorities, including the principal of RG Kar Medical College, urging media and citizens to support their call for justice.