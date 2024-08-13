Vemulawada: Class IX student sustains injuries after teacher punches neck, back

A private school teacher has reportedly beaten a Class XI student on the neck and back with his fist in the temple town of Vemulawada, in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

The event was reported a few days ago but came to light after the student's parents lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, AUgust 12.

The student, Sunkapaka Satwik, studies in the Vivekananda High School. He sustained injuries after the Math teacher Neredu Anjaneyulu beat him severely.

Satwik’s uncle asked about why he was beaten, alleging that the management and the teacher did not have an answer.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer A Ramesh Kumar said that the issue has come to his notice and that the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Students have fallen ill elsewhere in Telangana

As many as 24 students fell ill after reportedly eating contaminated food at Bibipet High School in Kalher mandal on Monday, August 12.

Sources said that students began vomiting shortly after having lunch, prompting teachers to immediately rush them to Kalher government hospital for treatment and from there shifted to Narayankhed government hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, doctors said that 20 students have fully recovered and four others are recovering and there is no danger to their lives.