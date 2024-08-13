"TN continues to shine as educational powerhouse of India!": CM Stalin on NIRF Rankings 2024

Tamil Nadu (TN) is a top higher education destination in the country and continues to shine as the educational powerhouse of India, shared Chief Minister MK Stalin, today, Tuesday, August 13, referring to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, according to which, the state has the highest number of top-ranked higher educational institutions.

The state stands far ahead of the others in terms of the number of top-ranked higher educational institutions in the NIRF Rankings 2024, setting a benchmark in quality education, he said in a post on social media platform X, as stated in a report by PTI.

"Tamil Nadu continues to shine as the educational powerhouse of India! This is a proud moment for the #DravidianModel, leading the way in shaping our nation's future!" Stalin said.

Further, the CM added, "With flagship schemes like #NaanMudhalvan, #PudhumaiPenn, and #TamilPuthalvan, our students will continue to reach new heights in higher education."

As per the NIRF released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12, in the national capital, Tamil Nadu is home to 18 of the top 100 institutions in the country, while 22 universities from the state figure among the top 100 and 10 state-funded universities are placed in the top 50 list.



State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the latest NIRF report has demonstrated again that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of top-ranked higher educational institutions.

TN's institutions have also excelled in various disciplines and set the bar high for other states to follow, he said in a post on social media platform X.