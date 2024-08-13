The best of the best — Heard of Naval Aviation?

What is Naval Aviation? What does it entail? Let's take a quick look
All aboard
All aboard(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Apart from the Indian Air Force, the Naval system of the country also has an aviation arm that protects the maritime interests of the Nation.

Let's look at what it is about.

1. What's the job?

Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

A crucial role that naval aviation plays is to extend the reach of the Armed Forces by operations on international waters, thereby, extending the border limits beyond the limitation of the Air Force. 

2. Roles...

Take a look
Take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Roles in volunteering for aviation specialisation include Pilot/Naval Air Operations Officer/Technical Officer

3. Stages involved 

School for Naval Airmen (SFNA), Kochi
School for Naval Airmen (SFNA), Kochi(Pic: https://alumni.indiannavy.gov.in/sfna/index)

  1. Rigorous medical fitness test

  2. Pre-Flying Training at School for Naval Airmen (SFNA) at Kochi, Kerala. 

  3. Pilot trainees are then sent to ab-initio flying training at Air Force Academy, Dundigul, Hyderabad, or at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) Amethi. 

  4. Trainee pilots are then branched into fighter, fixed-wing and rotary wing streams. 

  5. Pilots chosen for fighters and fixed-wing continue with IAF, whereas those chosen for rotary-wing move to Helicopter Training School (HTS), Hyderabad.

  6. Post completion, pilots are appointed to Indian Naval Air Squadrons spread across the country.

4. Naval Air Operations Officer

Naval Air Operations Officer School, Kochi
Naval Air Operations Officer School, Kochi(Pic: https://alumni.indiannavy.gov.in/observer-school/index)

Officers opting for Naval Air Operations Officer undergo initial course at the Naval Air Operations Officer School in Kochi.

5. Technical Officers

Naval Institute for Aviation Technology (NIAT), Kochi
Naval Institute for Aviation Technology (NIAT), Kochi(Pic: https://alumni.indiannavy.gov.in/niat/index)

Technical Officers undergo specialist training at the Naval Institute for Aviation Technology (NIAT) in Kochi.

Air Force
Navy
Naval Aviation
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com