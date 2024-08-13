Telangana: Deputy CM visits residential school following death of two students

Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, today, Tuesday, August 13, visited Peddapur Government Residential School in Jagtial district, where two students died, and a few others fell sick during the last 15 days. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The Deputy Chief Minister spoke to students and enquired about the cause of the death of Yedamalla Anirudh and Rajarapu Ganaditya, students of Class VI and VII, respectively.

While Ganaditya (13) died on July 26, Anirudh (12) died on August 9. Though the exact reason for the sudden deaths is not yet known, snakebite and food poisoning were suspected to be among the reasons.

Furthermore, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka consoled the families of the deceased children. He announced that the families of both the deceased students would be provided jobs.

The Deputy CM, who went around the premises and inspected various facilities, also promised to arrange beds and bedsheets for the residential school students.

Following this, both the deputy CM and the minister spoke to the school’s in-charge Principal Mahipal Reddy and enquired about the death of two students and four others falling sick.



They asked the principal if medical check-ups of students were being done every month. They also sought details about the facilities in the residential school, staff members and duty nurses.

He said the government was on alert following the recent incidents of students in residential schools falling sick. Further, he said, cleaning of all schools will be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 and paramedical staff will be deployed at every school.

He asked every MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) and collector to inspect the government schools under their jurisdiction. He also suggested that they have food with the students at least once every month and resolve the problems related to food.

In addition, the minister demanded that the government should ensure a government job for the family members of students who died in hostels.