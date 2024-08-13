NMC urges medical colleges & hospitals to develop policy for safe work environment on campus

In line with the notice issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), today, Tuesday, August 13, all medical colleges and institutions have been advised to ensure a safe workplace environment.

This notice comes in light of recent violence reported against a doctor in the medical college in Kolkata. The notice read, "All Medical Colleges are requested to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the College and Hospital campus for all the staff members including Faculty, Medical Students and resident Doctors."

Furthermore, the notice also mentioned that the policy should ensure adequate safety measures at Out Patient Department (OPD), wards, casualty, hostels and other such open areas on the campus and residential quarters.

The notice concluded by mentioning that a detailed action taken report on any incident of violence should be invariably sent to the NMC within 48 hours of the incident.

The notice comes following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9, which has sparked protests across the country.

To recall, the body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday, August 9. A preliminary autopsy report had indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.