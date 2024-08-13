NIRF Rankings 2024: How did Tamil Nadu institutes fare?

IIT Madras' legacy continues

This is the sixth year that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained its top position in both the Overall and Engineering categories in the rankings. It has been ranked first in the Engineering category every year since the inception of the rankings in 2016.

However, apart from this, the NIRF report has nothing new for the state to cheer about as there is not much improvement in the performance of the higher educational institutes in state.

In the Overall category, 18 institutions from Tamil Nadu are in top 100 and in the Universities category, 22 from the state feature in the top 100 list. The figures are similar to last year, but performance of the majority of the state funded universities have dropped this year.

There are nine state-funded universities in the top 100 university category, but only four of them have managed to better their performance. Anna University is ranked 13th this year against last year's 14th, while University of Madras' ranking has improved to 39th against last year's 50th.

Similarly, Bharathidasan University has bettered its ranking from 41st to 36th this year while Periyar University has moved from 59th to 56th position this year.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is ranked 7th, Vellore Institute of Technology is 10th while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and SRM Institute of Science and Technology have secured 11th and 12th rank, respectively, in the University category.

However, the major disappointment is in the College category as Presidency College has dropped to 13th rank this year. For the last two years, Presidency was ranked as the third-best college in the country.

In the Innovation category, IIT Madras is in the second rank while Anna University has secured the 10th position while in the research category Anna University's position has dropped to 17th rank against last year's 13.