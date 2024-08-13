NIRF Rankings 2024: How did Karnataka institutes fare?

For the ninth year in a row, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was ranked as the best in the University category and was in the second spot in the Overall category.

In the Law category, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) featured in the number one spot.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 were announced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India yesterday, August 12.

In the second spot, in the Management category, emerged the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, second only to IIM Ahmedabad.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has been declared as the best institute in the Medical category. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal is the nine best in the same category.

In the top 100 of the College category also feature Christ University, Alliance University and Jain University.

In the university category, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal has been placed fourth and in the Overall category, 14th with a score of 64.94 score.

In the University category also features JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (24), Mysore University (54), and Christ University (60). Pharmacy category has JSS College of Pharmacy in the sixth spot and Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal in the eighth spot.