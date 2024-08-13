Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape-murder: Protestors demand Kolkata Police to conclude probe by August 14

Today, protests continued by junior doctors across West Bengal and other states as well against the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They demanded justice for her and the strictest punishment for the culprits.

"The ceasework and protest will continue till our demands are met. We have been very clear about our demands. We want a judicial probe into the incident," a protesting junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given Sunday (August 18) as the deadline for Kolkata Police to solve the case. "Why do they need a deadline till Sunday? We are asking the police to complete their investigation by Wednesday (August 14)," he added.

Again, healthcare services were hit as outside out-patient departments (OPDs), long queues could be spotted.

Till Sunday, August 11, junior doctors had attended to emergency duties, but from Monday morning, August 12, they stopped all work, stated a report by PTI.

Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, many states are protesting in solidarity with the deceased doctor. Calcutta High Court is hearing petitions regarding the same and Kolkata Police is speaking to several people, including intern doctors, in connection with the case.