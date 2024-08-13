Kolkata RG Kar college rape-murder: Where is the safety for medicos, question netizens on X

Neitzens continue to take to social media platform X to express their horror and anguish at the August 9 incident where a a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar medical College and Hospital, Kolkata was raped and then murdered.

"residents don't even get a livable space and schedule to work and that's a topic for another day but SAFETY????" questions one medical student, as per their bio, with the name sunbeam (handle: @sunbeamenergy).