Kolkata RG Kar college rape-murder: Where is the safety for medicos, question netizens on X

Neitzens continue to take to social media platform X to express their horror and anguish at the August 9 incident where a a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar medical College and Hospital, Kolkata was raped and then murdered.
"residents don't even get a livable space and schedule to work and that's a topic for another day but SAFETY????" questions one medical student, as per their bio, with the name sunbeam (handle: @sunbeamenergy).
Safety is one issue that has come up in various tweets. In fact, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (@cdivakaruni) also mentions the same point. "Praying for justice--and for increased safety for women, especially in work situations", she tweeted.
Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Clinical Oncology, Delhi State Cancer Institute, posted, "When we were doing our residency, the wards and the hospital campus were considered the safest places . I don’t remember leaving the wards before 1-2 am anyday. Harrowing"
Dr Saurav, popularly known as The Speaking Scalpel, pointed out, "The issue isn't just about a single incident; it's about the lack of basic infrastructure and security. Until we address these fundamental problems, nothing will change."
Today, the Calcutta High Court will be listening to petitions regarding the case and the Kolkata Police is questioning several intern doctors, including the ones who had dinner with the deceased on August 9.