Kolkata murder-rape case: RG Kar Principal resigns, appointed as CNMC principal | Students, Calcutta HC call out move

After Dr Sandip Ghosh resigned from his position as Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital yesterday, Monday, August 12, the former medical superintendent cum vice-principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) and Hospital was to return as Principal to CNMC.

Dr Ghosh had resigned after a women doctor was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the college preminses on August 9, Saturday, falling nationwide outrage.

He had denied allegations of saying, "It was her fault that she was alone at that time" when he resigned.

As and when it was noted by medicos at CNMC that he will be returning to the medical college as principal, tension erupted. Students locked the Principal's room, held a protest and stopped Dr Ghosh from taking charge as the principal, stated a Times of India copy. This happened on August 12.

As per a social media X user, purpleready (@epicnephrin_e) who is a student at CNMC, MLA Swarnakamal Saha and Javed Khan tried to convince the students but failed. They met with the slogan "Go back" chanted by hoards of students who were protesting.