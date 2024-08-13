Kolkata medico rape-murder: Why were talks with Health Ministry inconclusive?

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) informed that the association members, along with others, had met the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials regarding the rape-murder of woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The meeting went on for over two hours on Monday, August 12.

Aviral Mathur, President, Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), shared, "We demand that the investigation of the RG Kar Medical College should be done by a central agency, and the family of the victim should get due compensation."

"To make sure that such an incident is not repeated, a systematic timeline should be carved out in the Central Healthcare Protection Act," he added.

Dr Mathur also informed that while the ministry seemed open to a few suggestions, it was hesitant towards others and hence, no conclusion was arrived at during the meeting and thus, the protests are continuing today, August 13.

The post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Saturday, August 9, which has led to widespread outrage and protests across India.

Protestors have given the Kolkata Police deadline of tomorrow, August 14, to conclude the probe.