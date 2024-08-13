Kolkata doctor's rape-murder brings to light lack of on-call rooms, safe spaces for medicos

The recent incident of rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, has moved the entire nation, especially the medical fraternity.

To recall, it was on August 9 that the deceased was discovered dead in a semi-nude state with visible injuries and marks on her body in the morning. Since then, doctors, interns, medical colleges and associations have been protesting.

While developments such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the case, the principal’s resignation and nabbing of the alleged accused comes as a short breather for the agitating doctors, the main question of safety and security still lingers.

It was when the doctor went to the seminar hall to rest after working a 36-hour shift that the incident happened, as reported by EdexLive on August 10. (https://www.edexlive.com/breaking/2024/Aug/10/no-safety-no-duty-medicos-protest-brutal-rape-murder-of-pgt-doctor-at-rg-kar-medical-college-kolkata). Hence, the incident raises questions about safe spaces at work and security measures in need.

Seminar hall

“The fact that the doctor had to rest on a mattress laid out in a seminar hall raises questions about the infrastructure facilities we have in our state,” shared Sudeshna Mondal, a final-year MBBS student at Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, adding that a seminar hall is regularly used by students to hold demonstrations or conduct meetings with seniors.

“In West Bengal, RG Kar College is considered to be third or fourth under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) counselling list. An All-India Rank (AIR) of 8,000 or 10,000 is needed to get into it. People vie for a seat at RG Kar, which the deceased doctor, who was hard-working and diligent, had bagged,” Mondal remarked emphasising, “If a woman is not safe at her workplace, we have failed as a society.”

No safety yet duties need to be performed

Dr Christianez Ratna Kiruba, internal medicine doctor, freelance health journalist and Deputy Editor at Nivarana, one of India's first public health digital platforms, told EdexLive that the safety aspect is not considered when students select a college during NEET PG counselling.

“The safety angle is not brought out very often because getting an MBBS or an MD seat is very difficult. And it is these colleges that are aspirational for us,” she explained, recalling how, in 2012, she aspired to bag a seat in Chennai’s government medical colleges such as Madras Medical College.

Mondal said, “The safety of doctors is a huge concern in our country and yet, we don't have separate washrooms for women or on-call rooms for doctors who are on 24 or 36-hour duties.”

Recalling her experiences, Kiruba shared how most of the colleges resemble bhoot bungalows (haunted houses). “On my father’s suggestion, when we visited a government college I was hoping to join for my PG, I was shaken looking at the bad state of infrastructure,” she said.

“The anatomy lab looked dark and dingy, there were no security guards in sight. Despite being outsiders, we could enter freely. So one can imagine the kind of security measures the college had in place. After this scary experience, I questioned myself, 'Is this truly where I want to be?'” she added.

She also underlined how highly unlikely it is that anyone visiting a college has considered these factors. "NEET PG is already quite challenging, and candidates prioritise securing a place, not always considering its safety measures. Furthermore, female candidates do not consider security and safety to be a criterion while choosing a college," Kiruba continued.

“There are colleges which report a number of suicides and deaths of doctors. But do you think their seats go unfilled? Despite such incidents, the medical field is such that the seats are filled no matter what,” she remarks.

A necessity ignored?

"Doctors are frontline healthcare practitioners who frequently work long, hard hours under extreme strain. Finding time for leisure and recuperation in such a setting is not a luxury, it is an acute necessity,” Dr RishiRaj Sinha, a senior resident at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and National Secretary of Federation of All India Medical Sciences (FAIMA) told EdexLive.

“Doctors are human beings before they are medical professionals. Resident doctors and interns are on 24/36-hour duties in the hospital and need at least two to three hours of rest to function. Safe rooms for resting are definitely a necessity,” said Mondal.

“Safe, dedicated spaces for doctors to unwind during their shifts are crucial for maintaining both mental and physical well-being. These spaces allow us to recharge, reducing the risk of burnout and ensuring that we can continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients,” Sinha added. He further emphasised that creating these safe zones in hospitals is a step toward acknowledging the human side of healthcare professionals.

“It sends a powerful message that the well-being of doctors is just as important as the care we provide,” he stressed

Infrastructural lapses

The major concern of the medicos is the infrastructural lapses and basic facilities such as on-call duty rooms. Dr Rubeena Bhat, a senior resident at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Jammu & Kashmir, shared, “Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the factors resulting in such gruesome crimes.” She calls the reader's attention to the existing problem of shortage of staff and work overload as well.

When Kiruba had to choose between a government medical college and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore to pursue her PG, she shared with EdexLive that she opted for CMS because she knew that during the COVID-19 situation and as a frontline worker, a well-equipped institute like CMC can offer basics like PPE, which other government colleges might not be able to guarantee.

Pointing to such lapses in government colleges which lead to unfortunate incidents, she said, “In addition to providing fundamental infrastructure, maintenance is a prerequisite. We do not have the privilege to take these factors into account considering the need for a NEET PG seat and the competition it comes with.”

Special security for women

While there are many who urge for better security and safety for women, there are also others who are of the opinion that this could become a liability to them.

Kiruba said that if the topic of safety is raised only when it comes to women doctors, the latter might soon be considered a liability. "It is very scary for us. So most women doctors don't ask for special accommodation because we worry that we will be labelled as liabilities. After all, we have fought long and hard to get a seat at the table.”

“This will also lead to friction among our co-workers because firstly, we all are overworked. So if someone, under the label of gender, is exempted from the night shift, this will overburden the ones who are already overworked, creating differences,” she added.

Mondal feared for the safety and security of women saying, “Next year I will be starting my CRMI (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship), so I am worried about the future because the stories I hear from my seniors haunt me.” She recalled her seniors’ stories regarding night duties, how the premises of the hospitals are deserted and not well lit."

Measures to be taken

Many medicos are demanding separate duty rooms and increasing security measures at college or hospital premises.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of modern medicine, such initiatives are vital in fostering a healthier, more resilient workforce. Ensuring that doctors have the opportunity to relax ultimately leads to better patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare system,” Sinha said.

Mondal said, “Safety is our basic right. The administration needs to pay heed towards these issues. If you can't save the doctors who are a very crucial part of the society, I don't believe it can progress further.”

“External measures strengthening security, duty rooms with security personnel, especially more during night times, are the basic amenities required which the government should work on providing,” said Kiruba, adding that the security guards should maintain fitness levels.