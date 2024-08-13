Karnataka's resident doctors protest for hike in stipends, reduction in college fee

Karnataka's resident doctors have been demanding a stipend hike and a reduction in college fees and towards the same cause, 4,200 postgraduates (PGs), 2,500 government medical college interns, and 70 super speciality (SS) resident doctors protested and boycotted medical services.

They initiated an indefinite strike on Monday, August 12, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Representing interns, PGs and resident doctors, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) put forth its demands for a stipend hike and bringing down the college fees.

In Freedom Park, Bengaluru, over 700 members from KARD gathered and protested the Government of Karnataka's inaction towards their appeals.

Duties which were suspended include:

Non-emergency services, including outpatient departments and elective operations

This happened at state hospitals like:

Vanivilas Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, KC General Hospital, and Bowring Hospital and more

Ensuring all patients are attended to became a challenging task at most hospitals.

Doctors say that the last stipend change was on May 2020 and since June 2023, they have been trying to reach the medical department but with no luck. They also protested against exorbitant fees, stated The New Indian Express report.

The protests will continue today from 10 am onwards.