IIAD student's gond art-inspired mix-media film wins Mokkho International Film Festival Award
Tell us about your connection with Gond art. How did it begin and how did it flourish?
My connection with the Gond art form started to develop during my internship, where I encountered various Indian crafts and became curious about the artists behind them. This curiosity led me to explore Gond art further. It flourished through mentorship: majorly by visiting Patangarh, where I deeply explored the community’s culture and living, which greatly influenced my project.
You have managed to achieve a unique intersection, that of art, culture, and technology. Tell us how did this idea germinate. What were the inspirations?
The idea came from my passion for traditional Indian crafts and the desire to share their stories through modern media. Inspired by Gond art’s rich cultural heritage, I wanted to blend its traditional aesthetics with contemporary technology to preserve and celebrate this art form in a new way.
Do tell us a little about the story too. How did you ensure that the story blends well with the aesthetics you planned?
Patangarh ka Hero tells the story of the Gond community’s history and present-day life. To ensure the story blended well with the aesthetics, I collaborated closely with the community, incorporating their visual motifs and cultural narratives, which made the story and visuals feel cohesive and authentic.
How does one ensure that the story doesn’t get lost amongst such stunning visuals?
Ensuring that the story remains central amidst stunning visuals requires a strong narrative focus. By making the visuals serve the story and grounding them in the cultural context of Gond art, I kept the story at the forefront while still showcasing the art’s beauty.
Tell us in what other ways can we look at contemporising Gond art. How does this help Gond art and artists?
We can contemporise Gond art by exploring new media, collaborations, and platforms that still respect its traditional roots. This approach helps Gond art by introducing it to wider audiences, thereby supporting the artists and ensuring that their craft continues to thrive and evolve.
What could an award like this do for you? How are you feeling?
Receiving awards like the Mokhho International Film Award and the special mention at Chitrashaala Film Festival is incredibly rewarding. It validates the hard work and passion behind my project Patangarh ka Hero, boosts my confidence, and motivates me to continue exploring and creating.
Who would you like to thank for this feat?
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ms. Shalinee Ghosh, my internship mentor at FroggMag, for her invaluable guidance, connections, and knowledge. I am deeply grateful to my mentor at , Shaaz Ahmed, whose expertise, vision and hands-on support have been instrumental in shaping the unique and beautiful style of the film.
Additionally, I am sincerely thankful to Gond artists Kailash Pradhan and Chandrakali for their invaluable support during my research and recording in Patangarh, Madhya Pradesh.