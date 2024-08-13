"Confident that CBI inquiry will bring out the truth": JP Nadda on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

In a recent development regarding the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, today, Tuesday, August 13, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, spoke about the issue.

A video released by ANI, which was posted this evening, August 13, and has received more than 8,000 views, shows Minister Nadda addressing the issue.

Nadda said, "I condemn it (the rape-murder) and express great sorrow that such an inhumane incident has happened. The way the incident took place and the way the government has tried to hide it, no amount of condemnation will be enough."

Following this, he also mentioned that West Bengal has become a state where there is no such thing as law and order, lawlessness is at its peak and the sad fact is that atrocities on women are increasing day by day.

Furthermore, Nadda concluded by saying that he is confident about the inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and also that the Central government will take action.

"I welcome the decision of the high court for the CBI inquiry, I am confident that the CBI inquiry will bring out the truth. Many delegations of the doctors' association have met us in the last two days, I have assured everyone that the Central government will take action against anyone connected with this incident," JP Nadda said.

In addition to this, today, August 13, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the CBI to probe into the brutal rape and killing of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the high court observed that Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the case.