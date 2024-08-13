Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Today, Tuesday, August 13, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the brutal rape and killing of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, on Friday, August 9. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the CBI probe order comes after the high court questioned the West Bengal government as to why a murder case was not registered at the outset and an unnatural death case was initiated.

Following this, the high court observed that Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the case.

The bench also questioned the state government's counsel about why Ghosh was appointed as the principal of another college hours after he resigned. The high court told Ghosh's lawyer to ask him to go on a long leave by 3 pm, failing which it will pass appropriate orders.

In addition to this, after resigning as the principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh had said, "I cannot take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I informed the police within an hour of the incident. CCTV footage has been handed over to police."

As far as the CBI probe is concerned, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday, August 12, that she would recommend a CBI probe if the police fail to solve the case by Sunday, August 18.

Furthermore, the protesting doctors had questioned the CM's seven-day deadline for the police. “Why is the investigation delayed till Sunday? We are not happy with the probe. Our demands are clear. We want a judicial inquiry into the matter and capital punishment for the culprits. The family of the doctor must be well compensated,” an agitating doctor had told PTI.

The students have also demanded that the post-mortem examination report of the victim and footage of the CCTV installed near the seminar hall from where the body was found be made public.