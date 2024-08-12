West Bengal: Private tutor in Baruipur arrested for molesting minor student

According to a report by IANS, the West Bengal Police have arrested a private tutor at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a minor girl student who opted for tuition at a tutorial run by the accused.

State police sources said that the accused tutor was arrested late Sunday night, August 11, based on a complaint filed by the parents of the survivor, a student of higher secondary standard.

“As per the complaint, the case of molestation took place on Saturday evening, when the accused tutor asked her to wait at a tutorial class even after other students left and thereafter molested her," a state police official said.

Further, the official added, "The victim student finally informed the parents on Sunday, and the latter informed the Baruipur Police Station, following which the accused was arrested late Sunday night,” a state police official said."

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012. The accused was to be presented at Baruipur Sub-divisional Court in the afternoon today, August 12, where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

“On Saturday (August 10) my daughter went to the tutorial. Even after the class was over, the tutor asked her to wait. Thereafter, he resorted to his misdeeds. Such behaviour from a teacher is simply unbecoming. He should be punished,” the victim’s father said.

Furthermore, as the information on the matter has surfaced, a few other present and former female students of the same tutorial have started raising similar complaints against the accused tutor.

However, they admitted that this is the first time that the matter has reached the level of a police complaint.