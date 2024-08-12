Three PILs in Calcutta HC seeking CBI probe into woman doctor's rape-murder case

As per a report by PTI, at least three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged raped and murder of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday, August 9. A preliminary autopsy report had indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

At least three PILs were moved before a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam today, seeking the transfer of investigation into the alleged rape and gruesome murder of the woman doctor at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital to CBI.

Furthermore, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said it will take up hearing of the PILs and any other petition related to the issue, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13.

Phiroze Edulji, counsel for one of the petitioners, alleged before the court that a cover-up attempt was being made into the incident.

He stated before the division bench that the surathal (inquest) report into the death of the woman doctor has been made public.

Besides that, stating that the name of the victim cannot be made public but has happened in this case, he also prayed for a direction by the court that an order be given to expunge the name from all social media platforms.

In addition to this, a man has been arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder.