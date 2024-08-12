NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have featured in the Research Institutions category?

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan"
"Hail Soldiers, Hail Farmers, Hail Science, Hail Research"
If India wants to really honour this slogan, it needs to surely focus a lot more on Vigyan and Anusandhan, that is, Science and research.
So, shall we look at the institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category?
Institutes on the NIRF Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category
1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka
2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
6) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra
7) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
8) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
9) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
10) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
11) Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh
12) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
13) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
14) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
15) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
16) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
17) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
18) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi
19) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
20) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
21) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
22) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
23) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
24) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
25) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
26) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
27) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
28) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
29) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
30) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
31) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
32) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
33) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
34) Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru - Karnataka
35) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
36) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal
37) Indian Agricultural Research Institute - New Delhi - Delhi
38) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal
39) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
40) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
41) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
42) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
43) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
44) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
45) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
46) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
47) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
48) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
49) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali - Mohali - Punjab
50) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha