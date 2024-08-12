News

NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have featured in the Research Institutions category?

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has topped the rankings. Here's who else is on the list
(Pic: Sourced)

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan"

"Hail Soldiers, Hail Farmers, Hail Science, Hail Research"

If India wants to really honour this slogan, it needs to surely focus a lot more on Vigyan and Anusandhan, that is, Science and research.

So, shall we look at the institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category?

Institutes on the NIRF Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka

2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

6) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra

7) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

8) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

9) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

10) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

11) Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh

12) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

13) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

14) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

15) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

16) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

17) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

18) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi

19) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

20) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

21) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

22) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

23) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

24) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

25) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

26) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

27) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

28) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

29) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

30) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

31) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

32) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

33) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

34) Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru - Karnataka

35) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

36) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal

37) Indian Agricultural Research Institute - New Delhi - Delhi

38) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal

39) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

40) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

41) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

42) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

43) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

44) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

45) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

46) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

47) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

48) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

49) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali - Mohali - Punjab

50) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

