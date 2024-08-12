NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have featured in the Research Institutions category?

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan"

"Hail Soldiers, Hail Farmers, Hail Science, Hail Research"

If India wants to really honour this slogan, it needs to surely focus a lot more on Vigyan and Anusandhan, that is, Science and research.

So, shall we look at the institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category?

Institutes on the NIRF Rankings 2024 under the Research Institutions category

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka



2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra



5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



6) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra



7) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh



8) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



9) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand



10) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam



11) Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh



12) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra



13) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu



14) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi



15) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



16) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



17) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



18) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi



19) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



20) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



21) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal



22) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand



23) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka



24) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



25) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



26) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan



27) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh



28) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



29) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra



30) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha



31) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



32) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat



33) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



34) Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research - Bengaluru - Karnataka



35) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



36) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal



37) Indian Agricultural Research Institute - New Delhi - Delhi



38) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal



39) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab



40) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra



41) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



42) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka



43) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



44) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab



45) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab



46) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



47) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh



48) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



49) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali - Mohali - Punjab



50) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha