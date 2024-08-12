NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have been listed under the Engineering category?

Engineering, engineering, engineering

The most important, coveted and respected subject in the country. Several years have gone by and this trend has not changed.

So, without further ado, shall we move to checking out the institutes which have featured in the Engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 released today, August 12. Let's find out

Institutes in the Engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



2) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra



4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh



5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand



7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam



8) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



9) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



10) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu



12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal



13) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



14) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



15) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh



17) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka



18) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat



19) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha



20) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan



21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana



22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab



23) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



24) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



25) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala



26) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



27) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi



28) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan



29) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab



30) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh



31) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh



32) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab



33) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



34) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar



35) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh



36) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputhur - Tamil Nadu



37) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



38) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu



39) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra



40) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam



41) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra



42) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand



43) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan



44) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal



45) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi - Delhi



46) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu



47) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



48) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand



49) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal



50) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab



51) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



52) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand



53) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



54) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



55) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar



56) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal - Karnataka



57) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - Delhi - Delhi



58) Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab



59) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - SURAT - Gujarat



60) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh



61) Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati - YERPEDU - Andhra Pradesh



62) Indian Institute of Technology Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir



63) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune - Maharashtra



64) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad - Kerala



64) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan



66) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



67) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



68) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong - Meghalaya



69) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka



70) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



71) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh



72) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh



73) Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai - Raipur - Chhattisgarh



74) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



75) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka



76) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology - Longowal - Punjab



77) COEP Technological University - Pune - Maharashtra



78) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan



79) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir



80) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi - Uttar Pradesh



81) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra - Haryana



82) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agartala - Tripura



83) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



84) Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology - Gorakhpur - Uttar Pradesh



85) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology - New Delhi - Delhi



86) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

87) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh



88) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad - Telangana



89) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi



90) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



91) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh



92) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan - Himachal Pradesh



93) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



94) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab



95) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



96) C.V. Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



97) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal - Pondicherry



98) SR University - Warangal - Telangana



99) R.V. College of Engineering - Bengaluru - Karnataka



100) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur - Karnataka