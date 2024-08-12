News

NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have been listed under the Engineering category?

Engineering, engineering, engineering

The most important, coveted and respected subject in the country. Several years have gone by and this trend has not changed.

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

8) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

9) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

10) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

13) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

14) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

15) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

17) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

18) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

19) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

20) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana

22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

23) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

24) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

25) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

26) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

27) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi

28) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

29) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

30) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

31) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh

32) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

33) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

34) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

35) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

36) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputhur - Tamil Nadu

37) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

38) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

39) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

40) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam

41) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

42) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

43) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

44) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal

45) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

46) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu

47) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

48) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

49) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal

50) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

51) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

52) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

53) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

54) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

55) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

56) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal - Karnataka

57) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - Delhi - Delhi

58) Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab

59) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - SURAT - Gujarat

60) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh

61) Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati - YERPEDU - Andhra Pradesh

62) Indian Institute of Technology Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

63) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune - Maharashtra

64) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad - Kerala

64) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

66) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

67) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

68) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong - Meghalaya

69) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka

70) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

71) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

72) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

73) Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

74) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

75) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka

76) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology - Longowal - Punjab

77) COEP Technological University - Pune - Maharashtra

78) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan

79) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir

80) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi - Uttar Pradesh

81) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra - Haryana

82) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agartala - Tripura

83) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

84) Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology - Gorakhpur - Uttar Pradesh

85) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology - New Delhi - Delhi

86) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

87) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh

88) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad - Telangana

89) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

90) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

91) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh

92) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan - Himachal Pradesh

93) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

94) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab

95) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

96) C.V. Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

97) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal - Pondicherry

98) SR University - Warangal - Telangana

99) R.V. College of Engineering - Bengaluru - Karnataka

100) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur - Karnataka

