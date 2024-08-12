NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes have been listed under the Engineering category?

Engineering, engineering, engineering
The most important, coveted and respected subject in the country. Several years have gone by and this trend has not changed.
So, without further ado, shall we move to checking out the institutes which have featured in the Engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 released today, August 12. Let's find out
Institutes in the Engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
8) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
9) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
10) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
13) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
14) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
15) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
17) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
18) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
19) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
20) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana
22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
23) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
24) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
25) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
26) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
27) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi
28) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
29) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
30) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
31) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh
32) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
33) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
34) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
35) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
36) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputhur - Tamil Nadu
37) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
38) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu
39) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
40) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam
41) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
42) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
43) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
44) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal
45) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
46) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu
47) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
48) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
49) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal
50) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
51) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
52) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
53) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
54) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
55) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
56) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal - Karnataka
57) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - Delhi - Delhi
58) Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab
59) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - SURAT - Gujarat
60) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh
61) Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati - YERPEDU - Andhra Pradesh
62) Indian Institute of Technology Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
63) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune - Maharashtra
64) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad - Kerala
64) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
66) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
67) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
68) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong - Meghalaya
69) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka
70) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
71) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
72) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
73) Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
74) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
75) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka
76) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology - Longowal - Punjab
77) COEP Technological University - Pune - Maharashtra
78) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan
79) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir
80) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi - Uttar Pradesh
81) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra - Haryana
82) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agartala - Tripura
83) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
84) Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology - Gorakhpur - Uttar Pradesh
85) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology - New Delhi - Delhi
86) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
87) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh
88) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad - Telangana
89) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi
90) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
91) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh
92) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan - Himachal Pradesh
93) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
94) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab
95) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
96) C.V. Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
97) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal - Pondicherry
98) SR University - Warangal - Telangana
99) R.V. College of Engineering - Bengaluru - Karnataka
100) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur - Karnataka