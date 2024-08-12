NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes featured under Architecture and Planning category? Let's find out

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 are out and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has emerged as the top institute in the Architecture and Planning category.
Looks like sticking by the factor of sustainability and mixing theory with practice has served well for IIT Roorkee as it has emerged as the top institute in this category. The Department of Architecture and Planning of IIT Roorkee has indeed taken the cake.
Who else featured in the rankings under this category? Let's check the list
Top ranking institutes under Architecture and Planning category of the NIRF 2024
1) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
2) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
3) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
4) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal
5) School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
6) Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
8) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
9) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
10) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
11) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
12) School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
13) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
14) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
15) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
16) School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada - Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh
17) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
18) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
19) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
20) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
21) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka
22) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
23) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru - Karnataka
24) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
25) Amity University North Twenty Four - Parganas - West Bengal
25) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
27) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
28) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MAHE - Udupi - Karnataka
29) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi
30) Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector-12 - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
31) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra - Jammu and Kashmir
32) National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh
33) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
34) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
35) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab
36) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
37) Anant National University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
38) BMS School of Architecture, Yelahanka - Bengaluru - Karnataka
39) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
40) B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu