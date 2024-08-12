News

NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes featured under Architecture and Planning category? Let's find out

The Department of Architecture and Planning of IIT Roorkee has indeed taken the cake
Woo have featured on the list?
Woo have featured on the list?(Pic: Sourced)

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 are out and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has emerged as the top institute in the Architecture and Planning category.

Looks like sticking by the factor of sustainability and mixing theory with practice has served well for IIT Roorkee as it has emerged as the top institute in this category. The Department of Architecture and Planning of IIT Roorkee has indeed taken the cake.

Who else featured in the rankings under this category? Let's check the list

Top ranking institutes under Architecture and Planning category of the NIRF 2024

1) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

2) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

3) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

4) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal

5) School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

6) Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

8) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

9) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

10) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

11) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

12) School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal - Bhopal  - Madhya Pradesh

13) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

14) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

15) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

16) School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada - Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh

17) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

18) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

19) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

20) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

21) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka

22) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

23) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru - Karnataka

24) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

25) Amity University North Twenty Four - Parganas - West Bengal

25) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

27) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

28) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MAHE - Udupi - Karnataka

29) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

30) Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector-12 - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

31) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra - Jammu and Kashmir

32) National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh

33) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

34) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

35) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab

36) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

37) Anant National University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

38) BMS School of Architecture, Yelahanka - Bengaluru - Karnataka

39) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

40) B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

NIRF
category
NIRF 2024
Architecture and Planning

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com