NIRF Rankings 2024: Which institutes featured under Architecture and Planning category? Let's find out

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 are out and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has emerged as the top institute in the Architecture and Planning category.

Looks like sticking by the factor of sustainability and mixing theory with practice has served well for IIT Roorkee as it has emerged as the top institute in this category. The Department of Architecture and Planning of IIT Roorkee has indeed taken the cake.

Who else featured in the rankings under this category? Let's check the list

Top ranking institutes under Architecture and Planning category of the NIRF 2024

1) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand



2) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



3) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala



4) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal



5) School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



6) Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



8) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



9) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha



10) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra



11) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



12) School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh



13) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab



14) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



15) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan



16) School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada - Vijayawada - Andhra Pradesh



17) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh



18) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



19) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



20) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand



21) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka



22) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



23) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru - Karnataka



24) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab



25) Amity University North Twenty Four - Parganas - West Bengal



25) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai - Tamil Nadu



27) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar



28) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MAHE - Udupi - Karnataka



29) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi



30) Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector-12 - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



31) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra - Jammu and Kashmir



32) National Institute of Technology Hamirpur - Hamirpur - Himachal Pradesh



33) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan



34) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



35) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab



36) National Institute of Technology Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh



37) Anant National University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



38) BMS School of Architecture, Yelahanka - Bengaluru - Karnataka



39) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



40) B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu