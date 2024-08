NIRF Rankings 2024: Under the Law category, here are the top institutes

The Law category under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 is one to watch out for.

Law as a discipline is advancing every year and so are the Indian institutes which are offering them. Legal education continues to remain a coveted pursuit.

This year, the Ministry of Education has ranked Bengaluru's National Law School of India University as the top institute.

Let's look at who else features on the list.

1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



2) National Law University - New Delhi - Delhi



3) Nalsar University of Law - Hyderabad - Telangana



4) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata - West Bengal



5) Symbiosis Law School - Pune Maharashtra



6) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



7) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



8) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat



9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



10) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



11) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



12) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



13) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



14) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu



15) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



16) Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



17) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi



18) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



19) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab



20) Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



21) National Law Institute University, Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh



22) National University of Study and Research in Law - Ranchi - Jharkhand



23) University of Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



24) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law - Patiala - Punjab



25) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



26) National Law University, Cuttack - Cuttack - Odisha



27) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup - Assam



28) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand



29) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan



30) Army Institute of Law - Mohali - Punjab



31) Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra



31) Chanakya National Law University - Patna - Bihar



33) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon Gurugram - Haryana - Haryana



34) Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra



35) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi - Delhi



36) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



37) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



38) National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) - Kochi - Kerala



39) Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



39) Amity University - North Twenty Four Parganas - West Bengal