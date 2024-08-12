NIRF Rankings 2024: State, Open and Skill universities — here are varsities that made it to the new list

The Ministry of Education released the much-anticipated National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 today, August 12.

This year, along with the thirteen existing categories three new categories – Open Universities, State Universities and Skill Universities – were introduced.

State Public Universities

1. Anna University, Chennai

2. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

4. Calcutta University, Kolkata

5. Punjab University, Chandigarh

6. Osmania University, Hyderabad

7. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

8. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

9. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

10. Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin

Open University Category

1. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi

2. Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad

Skill University Category

1. Symbiosis Skill and Professional University, Pune

2. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal

3. Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur

For the sixth year in a row, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has bagged the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is not behind either. It has emerged as the best university for the ninth year in a row. When it comes to the Overall category, it is in the second spot followed by IIT Bombay in the third spot.

It may be noted that as many as eight IITs have featured in the NIRF 2024 rankings. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been featured too.