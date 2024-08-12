NIRF Rankings 2024: Management category, which institutes have featured on it?

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains on top of its management game as it has emerged on top in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, Management category.
The rankings were released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, today, Monday, August 12.
Let's check it out.
List of institutes in the Management category of NIRF Rankings 2024
1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode - Kerala
4) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
5) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Management Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra
7) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
8) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
9) XLRI - Xavier School of Management - Jamshedpur - Jharkhand
10) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
11) Management Development Institute - Gurugram - Haryana
12) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak - Haryana
13) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune - Maharashtra
14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
15) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi - Delhi
16) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
17) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi - Jharkhand
18) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
19) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
20) S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
21) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra
22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur - Rajasthan
23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur - Uttarakhand
24) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong - Meghalaya
25) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
26) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
27) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
28) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
29) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
29) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
31) Indian Institute of Management Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
32) MICA - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
33) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya - Bihar
34) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
35) Institute of Management Technology - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh
36) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
37) Goa Institute of Management - Sanquelim - Goa
38) Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab
39) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
40) International Management Institute - New Delhi - Delhi
41) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
42) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
43) XIM University - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
44) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
45) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida - Uttar Pradesh
46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
47) Indian Institute of Management Amritsar - Amritsar - Punjab
48) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
49) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - Anand - Gujarat
50) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur - Odisha
51) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
52) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Gurgaon - Haryana
53) Fore School of Management - New Delhi - Delhi
54) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab
55) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
56) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal
57) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur - Himachal Pradesh
58) T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
59) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
60) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
61) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
62) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
63) K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra
64) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh
65) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi
66) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
67) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
68) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
69) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
70) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
71) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
72) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
73) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
74) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
75) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur - Rajasthan
76) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
77) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
78) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
79) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
80) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
81) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala
82) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
83) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon - Haryana
84) Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (PGDM) - Mumbai - Maharashtra
85) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh
86) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
87) Jagan Institute of Management Studies Technical Campus - Delhi - Delhi
88) New Delhi Institute of Management - Delhi - Delhi
89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
90) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
91) National Institute of Bank Management - Pune - Maharashtra
92) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
93) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin - Kerala
94) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
95) Tezpur University - Tezpur - Assam
96) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana
97) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad - Telangana
98) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
99) Krea University - Sri City - Andhra Pradesh
100) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana