NIRF Rankings 2024: Management category, which institutes have featured on it?

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains on top of its management game as it has emerged on top in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, Management category.

The rankings were released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, today, Monday, August 12.

Let's check it out.

List of institutes in the Management category of NIRF Rankings 2024

1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode - Kerala



4) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



5) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal



6) Indian Institute of Management Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra



7) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



8) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh



9) XLRI - Xavier School of Management - Jamshedpur - Jharkhand



10) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra



11) Management Development Institute - Gurugram - Haryana



12) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak - Haryana



13) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune - Maharashtra



14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh



15) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi - Delhi



16) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



17) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi - Jharkhand



18) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand



19) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



20) S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra



21) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra



22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur - Rajasthan



23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur - Uttarakhand



24) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong - Meghalaya



25) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



26) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh



27) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



28) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



29) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh



29) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh



31) Indian Institute of Management Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra



32) MICA - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



33) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya - Bihar



34) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



35) Institute of Management Technology - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh



36) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab



37) Goa Institute of Management - Sanquelim - Goa



38) Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab



39) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



40) International Management Institute - New Delhi - Delhi



41) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand



42) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir



43) XIM University - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



44) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab



45) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida - Uttar Pradesh



46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand



47) Indian Institute of Management Amritsar - Amritsar - Punjab



48) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



49) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - Anand - Gujarat



50) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur - Odisha



51) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



52) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Gurgaon - Haryana



53) Fore School of Management - New Delhi - Delhi



54) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab



55) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



56) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal



57) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur - Himachal Pradesh



58) T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka



59) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand



60) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



61) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



62) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



63) K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra



64) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh



65) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi



66) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



67) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



68) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan



69) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



70) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



71) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka



72) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



73) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan



74) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



75) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur - Rajasthan



76) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala



77) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



78) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi



79) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh



80) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



81) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala



82) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai - Tamil Nadu



83) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon - Haryana



84) Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (PGDM) - Mumbai - Maharashtra



85) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh



86) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



87) Jagan Institute of Management Studies Technical Campus - Delhi - Delhi



88) New Delhi Institute of Management - Delhi - Delhi



89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat



90) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand



91) National Institute of Bank Management - Pune - Maharashtra



92) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



93) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin - Kerala



94) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



95) Tezpur University - Tezpur - Assam



96) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana



97) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad - Telangana



98) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh



99) Krea University - Sri City - Andhra Pradesh



100) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana