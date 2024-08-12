News

NIRF Rankings 2024: Management category, which institutes have featured on it?

The rankings were released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, today, Monday, August 12
Here are details
Here are details(Pic: Sourced)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad remains on top of its management game as it has emerged on top in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, Management category.

The rankings were released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, today, Monday, August 12.

Let's check it out.

List of institutes in the Management category of NIRF Rankings 2024

1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

3) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode - Kerala

4) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

5) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal

6) Indian Institute of Management Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra

7) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

8) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

9) XLRI - Xavier School of Management - Jamshedpur - Jharkhand

10) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

11) Management Development Institute - Gurugram - Haryana

12) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak - Haryana

13) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune - Maharashtra

14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

15) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi - Delhi

16) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

17) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi - Jharkhand

18) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

19) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

20) S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

21) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra

22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur - Rajasthan

23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur - Uttarakhand

24) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong - Meghalaya

25) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

26) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

27) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

28) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

29) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

29) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

31) Indian Institute of Management Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

32) MICA - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

33) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya - Bihar

34) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

35) Institute of Management Technology - Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh

36) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

37) Goa Institute of Management - Sanquelim - Goa

38) Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab

39) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

40) International Management Institute - New Delhi - Delhi

41) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

42) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

43) XIM University - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

44) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

45) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida - Uttar Pradesh

46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

47) Indian Institute of Management Amritsar - Amritsar - Punjab

48) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

49) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - Anand - Gujarat

50) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur - Odisha

51) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

52) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Gurgaon - Haryana

53) Fore School of Management - New Delhi - Delhi

54) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab

55) Nirma University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

56) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal

57) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur - Himachal Pradesh

58) T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

59) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

60) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

61) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

62) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

63) K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research - Mumbai - Maharashtra

64) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida - Uttar Pradesh

65) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

66) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

67) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

68) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

69) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

70) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

71) Alliance University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

72) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

73) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

74) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

75) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur - Rajasthan

76) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

77) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

78) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

79) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

80) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

81) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala

82) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

83) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon - Haryana

84) Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (PGDM) - Mumbai - Maharashtra

85) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh

86) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

87) Jagan Institute of Management Studies Technical Campus - Delhi - Delhi

88) New Delhi Institute of Management - Delhi - Delhi

89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

90) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

91) National Institute of Bank Management - Pune - Maharashtra

92) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

93) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin - Kerala

94) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

95) Tezpur University - Tezpur - Assam

96) National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management - Hyderabad - Telangana

97) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad - Telangana

98) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

99) Krea University - Sri City - Andhra Pradesh

100) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana

Management
NIRF
Rankings
NIRF 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com