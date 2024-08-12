NIRF Rankings 2024: Innovation category — which institutes emerged on the top?

Innovation, a very important factor when it comes to higher education. Especially if we wish to move towards becoming a 'job-creating' nation.

The number of start-ups incubated, innovation grant received from government, number of patents — there are a number of factors that matter.

So, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 which were released today, Monday, August 12 — in the Innovation category particularly — who emerged on the top?

Check out the list and find out.

Top ranking institutes under the NIRF Rankings 2024, Innovation category

1) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra



2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



3) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana



4) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka



5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh



6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand



7) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



8) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh



9) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal



10) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu