NIRF Rankings 2024: Innovation category — which institutes emerged on the top?

Shall we take a look at the most innovative institutes in our country?

Innovation, a very important factor when it comes to higher education. Especially if we wish to move towards becoming a 'job-creating' nation.

The number of start-ups incubated, innovation grant received from government, number of patents — there are a number of factors that matter.

So, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 which were released today, Monday, August 12 — in the Innovation category particularly — who emerged on the top?

Check out the list and find out.

Top ranking institutes under the NIRF Rankings 2024, Innovation category

1) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

3) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

4) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

7) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

8) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh

9) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

10) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

