NIRF Rankings 2024: Innovation category — which institutes emerged on the top?
Innovation, a very important factor when it comes to higher education. Especially if we wish to move towards becoming a 'job-creating' nation.
The number of start-ups incubated, innovation grant received from government, number of patents — there are a number of factors that matter.
So, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 which were released today, Monday, August 12 — in the Innovation category particularly — who emerged on the top?
Check out the list and find out.
Top ranking institutes under the NIRF Rankings 2024, Innovation category
1) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
3) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
4) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
6) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
7) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
8) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh
9) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
10) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu