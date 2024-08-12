NIRF Rankings 2024: Here are top 100 institutions under Overall category
Today, August 12, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This year, there were 15 categories, in total, of which three new categories were added. The new categories – Open Universities, State Universities and Skill Universities – were introduced.
The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam, with Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar also in attendance.
Furthermore, below is the complete list of universities under Overall category
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
4) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
6) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
7) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
8) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi
11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
13) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
14) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
15) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
16) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
17) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
18) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
19) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
20) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
21) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
22) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
23) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
24) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
25) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
26) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal
27) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra
28) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
29) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
30) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
31) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
32) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
33) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
34) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
35) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
36) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru - Karnataka
37) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune - Maharashtra
38) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
39) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry
40) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
41) Andhra University - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
42) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
43) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
44) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
45) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
46) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
47) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu
48) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
49) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputhur - Tamil Nadu
51) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala
52) Symbiosis International - Pune - Maharashtra
53) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana
54) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
55) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
56) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
57) Gauhati University - Guwahati - Assam
58) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
59) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
60) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
61) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal
62) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
63) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
64) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali - Mohali - Punjab
64) University of Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
66) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi
67) Mahatma Gandhi University - Kottayam - Kerala
68) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
69) University of Kashmir - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir
70) Osmania University - Hyderabad - Telangana
71) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
72) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh
73) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
74) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand
75) Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal
76) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu
77) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
78) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
79) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
80) Punjab Agricultural University - Ludhiana - Punjab
81) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu
82) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
83) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
84) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra
85) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
86) Mysore University - Mysuru - Karnataka
87) University of Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
88) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
89) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan - Himachal Pradesh
90) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka
91) Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
92) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam
93) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal
94) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
95) Shiv Nadar University - Gautam Buddha Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
96) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
97) Acharya Nagarjuna University - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh
98) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai - Maharashtra
99) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna - Patna - Bihar
100) Periyar University - Salem - Tamil Nadu