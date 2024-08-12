NIRF Rankings 2024: Here are top 100 institutions under Overall category

Today, August 12, the Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. This year, there were 15 categories, in total, of which three new categories were added. The new categories – Open Universities, State Universities and Skill Universities – were introduced.

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bharat Mandapam, with Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar also in attendance.

Furthermore, below is the complete list of universities under Overall category

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru - Bengaluru - Karnataka

3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

4) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

6) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

7) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

8) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi

11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

13) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

14) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

15) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

16) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

17) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

18) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

19) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

20) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

21) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

22) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

23) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

24) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

25) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

26) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal

27) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra

28) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

29) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

30) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

31) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

32) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

33) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

34) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

35) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

36) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru - Karnataka

37) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune - Maharashtra

38) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

39) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry

40) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

41) Andhra University - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

42) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

43) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

44) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

45) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

46) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

47) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

48) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

49) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputhur - Tamil Nadu

51) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala

52) Symbiosis International - Pune - Maharashtra

53) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana

54) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

55) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

56) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

57) Gauhati University - Guwahati - Assam

58) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

59) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

60) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

61) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal

62) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

63) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

64) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali - Mohali - Punjab

64) University of Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

66) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi

67) Mahatma Gandhi University - Kottayam - Kerala

68) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

69) University of Kashmir - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir

70) Osmania University - Hyderabad - Telangana

71) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

72) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh

73) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

74) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

75) Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata - West Bengal

76) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu

77) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

78) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

79) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

80) Punjab Agricultural University - Ludhiana - Punjab

81) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu

82) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

83) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

84) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra

85) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

86) Mysore University - Mysuru - Karnataka

87) University of Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

88) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

89) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan - Himachal Pradesh

90) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka

91) Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

92) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam

93) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal

94) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

95) Shiv Nadar University - Gautam Buddha Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

96) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

97) Acharya Nagarjuna University - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh

98) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai - Maharashtra

99) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna - Patna - Bihar

100) Periyar University - Salem - Tamil Nadu