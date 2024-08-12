NIRF Rankings 2024: Check out the complete list for College category here!

The Ministry of Education, today, Monday, August 12, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, commonly known as NIRF 2024 rankings.

This year features 15 categories, including three new ones: Open Universities, State Universities, and Skill Universities.



As expected, Delhi University (DU) colleges have bagged the top ranks. This time, Hindu College, Miranda House and St Stephen's College are in the top three, respectively. Which colleges come next?



Check out the full list from the College category below

1) Hindu College - Delhi - Delhi

2) Miranda House - Delhi - Delhi

3) St. Stephens's College - Delhi - Delhi

4) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Kolkata - West Bengal

5) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi - Delhi

6) St. Xavier`s College - Kolkata - West Bengal

7) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

8) Loyola College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

9) Kirori Mal College - Delhi - Delhi

10) Lady Shri Ram College for Women - New Delhi - Delhi

11) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

12) Hans Raj College - Delhi - Delhi

13) Presidency College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

14) Madras Christian College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

15) Thiagarajar College - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

16) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi - Delhi

17) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah - West Bengal

18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi - Delhi

19) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi - Delhi

20) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam - Kerala

21) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi - Delhi

22) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

23) Lady Irwin College - Delhi - Delhi

24) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata - West Bengal

25) St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

26) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi - Delhi

27) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi

28) V.O. Chidambaram College - Thoothukudi - Tamil Nadu

29) Maitreyi College - New Delhi - Delhi

30) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

31) Gargi College - Delhi - Delhi

32) Midnapore College - Midnapore - West Bengal

33) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

34) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi - Delhi

35) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl - Mizoram

36) St. Xavier's College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai - Tamil Nadu

37) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

38) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi - Delhi

39) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi - Delhi

39) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi - Delhi

41) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

42) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam -

Tamil Nadu

43) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi - Delhi

44) Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women - Perambalur - Tamil Nadu

45) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune - Maharashtra

46) St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam - Kerala

47) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur - Tamil Nadu

48) Sacred Heart College - Kochi - Kerala

49) Shivaji College - Delhi - Delhi

50) Govt. College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

51) Govt Home Science College - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

52) Kongunadu Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

53) Maharaja's College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam - Kerala

54) The American College - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

55) St. Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru - Karnataka

56) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

57) St. Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur - Kerala

58) St. Aloysius College - Mangaluru - Karnataka

59) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

60) Kristu Jayanti College - Bengaluru - Karnataka

61) St. Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode - Kerala

62) Bishop Moore College - Alappuzha - Kerala

63) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi - Tamil Nadu

64) Government Institute of Science, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

65) Ramanujan College - New Delhi - Delhi

66) Mar Ivanios College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

67) Women`s Christian College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

68) Government Arts College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

69) S.B. College, Changanassery - Kottayam - Kerala

70) Goswami Ganesh Dutta S.D. College - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

71) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

72) Daulat Ram College - Delhi - Delhi

73) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

74) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam - Kerala

75) Dr. N. G. P. Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

76) Alagappa Government Arts College - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu

77) Kanchi Mamunivar Govt. Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - PUDUCHERRY - Pondicherry

78) A.P.C. Mahalaxmi College for Women - Thoothukkudi - Tamil Nadu

79) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

80) Vimala College, Thrissur - Thrissur - Kerala

81) S S Jain Subodh P G College, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

82) National College - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

83) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

84) Government Victoria College - Palakkad - Kerala

85) St. Joseph's College - Thrissur - Kerala

86) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi - Delhi

87) M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru - Karnataka

88) Scottish Church College - Kolkata - West Bengal

89) Guru Nanak College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

89) St. Xavier`s College - Mumbai - Maharashtra

91) Bethune College - Kolkata - West Bengal

92) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam - Kerala

93) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi - Delhi

94) Dr. S. N. S. Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

95) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar - Tamil Nadu

96) Government Arts College - Kumbakonam - Tamil Nadu

97) Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - South West Delhi - Delhi

98) Sadakathullah Appa College - Tirunelveli - Tamil Nadu

99) Shri Shivaji Science College - Amravati - Maharashtra

100) Scott Christian College - Nagercoil - Tamil Nadu