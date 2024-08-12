NIRF Rankings 2024: Check out the complete list for College category here!

The Ministry of Education, today, Monday, August 12, released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, commonly known as NIRF 2024 rankings.
This year features 15 categories, including three new ones: Open Universities, State Universities, and Skill Universities.
As expected, Delhi University (DU) colleges have bagged the top ranks. This time, Hindu College, Miranda House and St Stephen's College are in the top three, respectively. Which colleges come next?
Check out the full list from the College category below
1) Hindu College - Delhi - Delhi
2) Miranda House - Delhi - Delhi
3) St. Stephens's College - Delhi - Delhi
4) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Kolkata - West Bengal
5) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi - Delhi
6) St. Xavier`s College - Kolkata - West Bengal
7) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
8) Loyola College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
9) Kirori Mal College - Delhi - Delhi
10) Lady Shri Ram College for Women - New Delhi - Delhi
11) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
12) Hans Raj College - Delhi - Delhi
13) Presidency College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
14) Madras Christian College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
15) Thiagarajar College - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
16) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi - Delhi
17) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah - West Bengal
18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi - Delhi
19) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi - Delhi
20) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam - Kerala
21) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi - Delhi
22) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
23) Lady Irwin College - Delhi - Delhi
24) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata - West Bengal
25) St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
26) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi - Delhi
27) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi
28) V.O. Chidambaram College - Thoothukudi - Tamil Nadu
29) Maitreyi College - New Delhi - Delhi
30) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
31) Gargi College - Delhi - Delhi
32) Midnapore College - Midnapore - West Bengal
33) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
34) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi - Delhi
35) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl - Mizoram
36) St. Xavier's College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai - Tamil Nadu
37) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
38) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi - Delhi
39) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi - Delhi
39) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi - Delhi
41) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
42) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Marthandam, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam -
Tamil Nadu
43) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi - Delhi
44) Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women - Perambalur - Tamil Nadu
45) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune - Maharashtra
46) St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam - Kerala
47) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur - Tamil Nadu
48) Sacred Heart College - Kochi - Kerala
49) Shivaji College - Delhi - Delhi
50) Govt. College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
51) Govt Home Science College - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
52) Kongunadu Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
53) Maharaja's College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam - Kerala
54) The American College - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
55) St. Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru - Karnataka
56) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
57) St. Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur - Kerala
58) St. Aloysius College - Mangaluru - Karnataka
59) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
60) Kristu Jayanti College - Bengaluru - Karnataka
61) St. Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode - Kerala
62) Bishop Moore College - Alappuzha - Kerala
63) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi - Tamil Nadu
64) Government Institute of Science, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
65) Ramanujan College - New Delhi - Delhi
66) Mar Ivanios College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
67) Women`s Christian College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
68) Government Arts College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
69) S.B. College, Changanassery - Kottayam - Kerala
70) Goswami Ganesh Dutta S.D. College - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
71) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
72) Daulat Ram College - Delhi - Delhi
73) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
74) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam - Kerala
75) Dr. N. G. P. Arts and Science College - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
76) Alagappa Government Arts College - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu
77) Kanchi Mamunivar Govt. Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - PUDUCHERRY - Pondicherry
78) A.P.C. Mahalaxmi College for Women - Thoothukkudi - Tamil Nadu
79) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
80) Vimala College, Thrissur - Thrissur - Kerala
81) S S Jain Subodh P G College, Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
82) National College - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
83) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
84) Government Victoria College - Palakkad - Kerala
85) St. Joseph's College - Thrissur - Kerala
86) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi - Delhi
87) M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru - Karnataka
88) Scottish Church College - Kolkata - West Bengal
89) Guru Nanak College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
89) St. Xavier`s College - Mumbai - Maharashtra
91) Bethune College - Kolkata - West Bengal
92) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam - Kerala
93) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi - Delhi
94) Dr. S. N. S. Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
95) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar - Tamil Nadu
96) Government Arts College - Kumbakonam - Tamil Nadu
97) Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - South West Delhi - Delhi
98) Sadakathullah Appa College - Tirunelveli - Tamil Nadu
99) Shri Shivaji Science College - Amravati - Maharashtra
100) Scott Christian College - Nagercoil - Tamil Nadu