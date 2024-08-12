NIRF Rankings 2024: All the institutes and colleges ranked under the Medical category

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has done it yet again!
It has bagged the top spot in the Medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 released today, Monday, August 12.
Did you know that it is the only institute that has managed to bag the top spot in the NIRF Rankings since the rankings were released?
Who else have featured in the rankings under the Medical category? Let's find out
Top institutes under the Medical category
1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
3) Christian Medical College - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
4) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
5) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry
6) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
7) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
10) Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
11) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
12) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
13) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
14) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand
15) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha
16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
17) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi - Delhi
18) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
19) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
20) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
21) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
22) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Kolkata - West Bengal
23) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
24) Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi - Delhi
25) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna - Patna - Bihar
27) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
28) St. John's Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka
29) Lady Hardinge Medical College - New Delhi - Delhi
30) Armed Force Medical College - Pune - Maharashtra
31) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
32) University College of Medical Sciences - Delhi - Delhi
33) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka
34) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi
35) Govt. Medical College & Hospital - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
35) Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) - Ambala - Haryana
37) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
38) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
39) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysuru - Karnataka
40) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab
41) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
42) Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
43) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur - Rajasthan
44) Medical College - Kolkata - West Bengal
45) Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute - Ahmedabad Gujarat
46) M. S. Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka
47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute - Puducherry - Pondicherry
48) Osmania Medical College - Hyderabad - Telangana
49) Christian Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab
50) Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana