NIRF Rankings 2024: All the institutes and colleges ranked under the Medical category

Who featured in the Medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024? Let's check it out
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has done it yet again!

It has bagged the top spot in the Medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 released today, Monday, August 12.

Did you know that it is the only institute that has managed to bag the top spot in the NIRF Rankings since the rankings were released?

Who else have featured in the rankings under the Medical category? Let's find out

Top institutes under the Medical category

1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

3) Christian Medical College - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

4) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

5) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry

6) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

7) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

10) Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

11) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

12) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

13) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

14) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

15) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha

16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

17) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi - Delhi

18) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

19) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

20) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

21) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

22) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Kolkata - West Bengal

23) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

24) Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi - Delhi

25) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna - Patna - Bihar

27) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

28) St. John's Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka

29) Lady Hardinge Medical College - New Delhi - Delhi

30) Armed Force Medical College - Pune - Maharashtra

31) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

32) University College of Medical Sciences - Delhi - Delhi

33) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka

34) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi

35) Govt. Medical College & Hospital - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

35) Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) - Ambala - Haryana

37) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

38) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

39) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysuru - Karnataka

40) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab

41) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

42) Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

43) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur - Rajasthan

44) Medical College - Kolkata - West Bengal

45) Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute - Ahmedabad  Gujarat

46) M. S. Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka

47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute - Puducherry - Pondicherry

48) Osmania Medical College - Hyderabad - Telangana

49) Christian Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab

50) Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana

