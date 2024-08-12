NIRF Rankings 2024: All the institutes and colleges ranked under the Medical category

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has done it yet again!

It has bagged the top spot in the Medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 released today, Monday, August 12.

Did you know that it is the only institute that has managed to bag the top spot in the NIRF Rankings since the rankings were released?

Who else have featured in the rankings under the Medical category? Let's find out

Top institutes under the Medical category

1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi



2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



3) Christian Medical College - Vellore - Tamil Nadu



4) National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



5) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry



6) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



7) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka



10) Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



11) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra



12) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



13) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



14) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand



15) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha



16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan



17) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi - Delhi



18) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



19) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



20) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



21) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



22) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research - Kolkata - West Bengal



23) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra



24) Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi - Delhi



25) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna - Patna - Bihar



27) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



28) St. John's Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka



29) Lady Hardinge Medical College - New Delhi - Delhi



30) Armed Force Medical College - Pune - Maharashtra



31) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh



32) University College of Medical Sciences - Delhi - Delhi



33) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka



34) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi



35) Govt. Medical College & Hospital - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



35) Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) - Ambala - Haryana



37) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi



38) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh



39) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysuru - Karnataka



40) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab



41) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



42) Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



43) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur - Rajasthan



44) Medical College - Kolkata - West Bengal



45) Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute - Ahmedabad Gujarat



46) M. S. Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka



47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute - Puducherry - Pondicherry



48) Osmania Medical College - Hyderabad - Telangana



49) Christian Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab



50) Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana