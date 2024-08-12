NIRF Ranking 2024: Skill University is a new category. Which institutes have featured under it?

Looks like skilling has been taken up by the Government of India with great gusto. After all, the number of youngsters in India are rising and they all need to be skilled so that they are able to bag employment opportunities, correct?

Even the Union Budget 2024 made huge promises when it comes to skilling. For example, the fact that the Government of India, on an annual basis, will help 25,000 students with loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh and a guarantee from a government-promoted Fund.

There is also the ambitious aim of offering skill development training and creating employment opportunities for 4.1 crore people. This the Centre intends to do over the next five years and the outlay for the same has been pegged at Rs 2 lakh crore.

So it only makes sense that in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, Skill University is a new separate category.

Who has featured on the list? Check it out

Institutes featured under the NIRF Rankings 2024, Skill University category:

1) Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (Formerly Symbiosis Skill and Open University) - Pune - Maharashtra



2) Shri Vishwakarma Skill University - Palwal - Haryana



3) Bhartiya Skill Development University - Rajasthan - Rajasthan