NIRF Ranking 2024: New category ALERT! Who has featured in the Open University category?

Making education accessible is one of the biggest challenges that is faced by the educational institutions of India. Such a large, diverse country, how does one create open distance learning (ODL) programmes, and online courses which are able to capture the minds and the imaginations of all those for whom education is, literally and metaphorically, very far away? This includes marginalised communities like women, people from rural and semi-urban areas, and so on.

This is where open universities play a huge role. And now, even the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 has acknowledged their contributions towards making education inclusive, by dedicating a whole new category to it.

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, announced today, Monday, August 12, a separate category was announced for open universities. This is surely a hat tip to faculty members, staff and employees of open universities who have dedicated themselves to the cause of accessible education. Indeed, more and more such universities and more and more such people are needed to further the cause of expanding access to education.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is, of course, the front-runner in this category.

So, who else is on the list? Let's check it out

1) Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) - New Delhi - Delhi

2) Netaji Subhash Open University - Kolkata - West Bengal

3) Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat