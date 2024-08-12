NIRF Ranking 2024: All the top institutes in the Dental category

After a long wait, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 were released today, Monday, August 12.

While the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, ranked as the number one institute in the Medical category, in the Dental category, Chennai-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was ranked number one.

So, if you are passionate about Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), or want to pursue Dentistry, here are the educational institutions you should check.

Top institutes in the Dental category if NIRF 2024

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka



3) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi - Delhi



4) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh



5) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra



6) A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru - Karnataka



7) SRM Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



8) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi



9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



10) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



11) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka



12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru - Karnataka



13) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



15) Govt. Dental College, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra



16) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru - Karnataka



17) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



18) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh



19) Government Dental College, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka



20) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



21) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



22) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha



23) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana



24) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra



25) Govt. Dental College, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra



26) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru - Karnataka



27) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh



28) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai - Maharashtra



29) KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences - Belgaum - Karnataka



30) Christian Dental College - Ludhiana - Punjab



31) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad - Karnataka



32) SRM Kattankulathur Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu



33) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam - Tamil Nadu



34) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat



35) Mahatma Gandhi P.G. Institute of Dental Sciences - Pondicherry - Pondicherry



36) Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College and Hospital, Pune - Pune - Maharashtra



37) Bapuji Dental College & Hospital - Davangere - Karnataka



38) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies - Faridabad - Haryana



39) Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram - Melmaruvathur - Tamil Nadu



40) Army College of Dental Sciences - Secunderabad - Telangana