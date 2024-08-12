News

NIRF Ranking 2024: All the top institutes in the Dental category

In the Dental category, Chennai-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was ranked number one.
After a long wait, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 were released today, Monday, August 12.

While the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, ranked as the number one institute in the Medical category, in the Dental category, Chennai-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was ranked number one.

So, if you are passionate about Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), or want to pursue Dentistry, here are the educational institutions you should check.

Top institutes in the Dental category if NIRF 2024

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

3) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi - Delhi

4) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

5) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

6) A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru - Karnataka

7) SRM Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

8) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi

9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

10) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

11) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka

12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru - Karnataka

13) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

15) Govt. Dental College, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

16) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru - Karnataka

17) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

18) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

19) Government Dental College, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

20) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

21) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

22) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

23) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana

24) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

25) Govt. Dental College, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra

26) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru - Karnataka

27) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

28) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai - Maharashtra

29) KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences - Belgaum - Karnataka

30) Christian Dental College - Ludhiana - Punjab

31) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad - Karnataka

32) SRM Kattankulathur Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

33) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam - Tamil Nadu

34) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

35) Mahatma Gandhi P.G. Institute of Dental Sciences - Pondicherry - Pondicherry

36) Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College and Hospital, Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

37) Bapuji Dental College & Hospital - Davangere - Karnataka

38) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies - Faridabad - Haryana

39) Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram - Melmaruvathur - Tamil Nadu

40) Army College of Dental Sciences - Secunderabad - Telangana

