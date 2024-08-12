NIRF Ranking 2024: All the top institutes in the Dental category

After a long wait, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 were released today, Monday, August 12.
While the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, ranked as the number one institute in the Medical category, in the Dental category, Chennai-based Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was ranked number one.
So, if you are passionate about Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), or want to pursue Dentistry, here are the educational institutions you should check.
Top institutes in the Dental category if NIRF 2024
1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
3) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi - Delhi
4) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
5) Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
6) A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru - Karnataka
7) SRM Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
8) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi - Delhi
9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
10) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
11) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangaluru - Karnataka
12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru - Karnataka
13) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
15) Govt. Dental College, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
16) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru - Karnataka
17) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
18) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
19) Government Dental College, Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
20) Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
21) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
22) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
23) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak - Haryana
24) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
25) Govt. Dental College, Mumbai - Mumbai - Maharashtra
26) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru - Karnataka
27) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
28) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai - Maharashtra
29) KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences - Belgaum - Karnataka
30) Christian Dental College - Ludhiana - Punjab
31) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad - Karnataka
32) SRM Kattankulathur Dental College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
33) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam - Tamil Nadu
34) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
35) Mahatma Gandhi P.G. Institute of Dental Sciences - Pondicherry - Pondicherry
36) Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College and Hospital, Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
37) Bapuji Dental College & Hospital - Davangere - Karnataka
38) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies - Faridabad - Haryana
39) Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram - Melmaruvathur - Tamil Nadu
40) Army College of Dental Sciences - Secunderabad - Telangana