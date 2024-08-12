Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC to hear plea tomorrow; RG Kar College principal resigns

The latest development concerning the murder and rape of the woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is that the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of the woman doctor and spoke to her parents and family members.

Additionally, the Calcutta High Court is scheduled to hear PIL seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the woman doctor's case tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13.

The gruesome murder and rape of the doctor has shaken the medical fraternity in the country and has led to candlelight marches, protests and indefinite strikes demanding a transparent inquiry and strict punishment for the culprit.

In some respite for the agitating medicos, who are on their fourth day of protests, Principal Sandip Ghosh has submitted his resignation today, August 12, after the doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff members.

"I cannot take this insult anymore. All the allegations raised against me are false and fabricated. A student movement has been incited to remove me. There is a political mind behind this. I had informed police within an hour of the incident. CCTV footage has been handed over to police," Ghosh said, adding, "I want the agitating students to rejoin duty soon," PTI reported

CBI investigation

The agitating doctors have been demanding a central agency probe into the matter and concerning the same, a PIL is scheduled to be heard in the Calcutta High Court tomorrow, August 13.

The petition, along with a few other petitions with similar prayers, will be heard on Tuesday, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed today, August 12.

The petitioner's counsel prayed for the transfer of the investigation into the gruesome murder to the CBI from the city police.

Counsel Phiroze Edulji alleged that a faulty investigation was being carried out by the police and submitted before the division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, that he will place arguments before the court to that effect during the hearing of the matter, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder.

Support pours in

Extending solidarity to the protesting medicos of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, several medical associations expressed their anguish.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association have given a call endorsing the strike and called for a nationwide halt of elective services.

The West Bengal Doctors Forum has appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an impartial inquiry and increased security for healthcare workers, while the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengal unit has called for a massive rally at 4 pm today.