Kolkata Kar Medical College rape-doctor murder: A list of medical colleges protesting in solidarity

It is the fourth day of protests by medicos across the country regarding the horrendous and spine-chilling murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. Following this tragedy, on Saturday, August 10, doctors, medical colleges and medical associations went on strike across the country.

The preliminary post-mortem report released on August 10 revealed that the doctor was bleeding from eyes, mouth and private parts. Injury marks were visible on the face, lips, neck, nails, stomach, right-hand ring finger, left leg and left leg ankle.

Speaking to EdexLive, President of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) Dr Aviral Mathur said, "This is the biggest tragedy which has happened within the medical fraternity in India. There should be a fair investigation, no matter who the perpetrators are. The culprit should be nabbed and given strict punishment."

Additionally, FORDA has given a nationwide call to halt elective services in hospitals. Other medical associations such as the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and UDFA (United Doctors Front Association) have also extended their solidarity in contributing to the protest.

Colleges which protested today:

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and Lok Nayak Hospital