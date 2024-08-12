Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Case to be handed over to CBI if police doesn't resolve it by Sunday, says CM

The rape-murder of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shaken the entire medical community.

Doctors, medical colleges and medical associations are on strike across the country.

Amdist this, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, has declared that by Sunday, August 18, if the matter is not resolved by the Kolkata police, then the case will be sent the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low," she said, after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor, as stated in a report by PTI.

The CM also shared that she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.

It may be noted that in the latest developments regarding the case:

1) The Calcutta High Court will be hearing a case regarding the same tomorrow, August 12

2) Principal Sandip Ghosh has submitted his resignation today, August 12

3) One civilian, who had access to most departments of the hospital, has been arrested and two intern doctors were also questioned in connection to the case