JNU Teachers' Association are on a 24-hour hunger strike due to delayed promotions

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association, also known as the JNUTA, members have initiated a 24-hour hunger strike on the campus of the central varsity today, Monday, August 12. This protest is about the alleged delays in promotions, stated a report by PTI.

Over a dozen lecturers from the various departments associated with the JNUTA participated in the sit-in which was held at the School of Languages lawn.

"Promoting the Truth about Promotion", "Promotions are Hard Earned", "Waiting for Promotions" declared the posters which were declared at the site where the protests were going on.

The protesters alleged promotions under the University Grants Commission's Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) had been selectively provided and delayed in many cases since the year 2016.

At present, CAS applications of more than 130 faculty members have not been processed, JNUTA President Moushumi Basu informed, as per a report by PTI.

The protesters demanded that the administration approve the delayed promotions and along with providing compensation for the years they worked without promotions as well.

When PTI tried to reach out to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JNU, Dr Santishree D Pandit, there was no immediate response against the hunger strike or the allegations.