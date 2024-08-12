Don't share or believe so-called facts about case: Kolkata police on RG Kar doctor's rape-murder

Today, Monday, August 12, the Kolkata Police urged the public not to share misinformation on social media in connection with the rape and murder case of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, based in Kolkata. This was stated in a report by ANI.

The case has sparked mass outrage and protests, leading to a surge of information being shared on social media. In a Facebook post, Kolkata Police addressed the challenges they are facing.



"It has come to our notice that several factually incorrect and unverified claims are being widely circulated on social media. We urge everyone not to share or believe any so-called 'facts' about the case, as they are nothing but unfounded rumours," the police stated.

Further, the police emphasised that sharing misinformation through social media obstructs the investigation and hinders justice.

"Not only do such actions obstruct the investigation and cause further distress to the bereaved family, but they also impede the course of justice," said Kolkata Police.

In addition, the police assured students and doctors that they were fully committed to ensuring swift justice.

"We assure the public that our investigation is progressing in the right direction, and we will do whatever it takes to file an early charge sheet and ensure a speedy trial," the police said.

Previously, Kolkata Police summoned three junior doctors and one house staff member on duty the night of the incident to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar.



The Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh has also offered his resignation. The protesting doctors had called for his removal.