BSc nursing student molested on Bengaluru footpath; man held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Soladevanahalli police for allegedly molesting a nursing student, who was walking on the footpath on July 30.

The accused has been identified as Basavaraj, resident of Maruthi Nagar in Chikkabanavara and hailing from Kalaburagi. He had been working at a medical store in Nelamangala, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While the student hailed from West Begal and is pursuing her fourth semester of BSc Nursing, as per a report by Times of India.

The police stated that the incident happened on July 30 at 9 pm, when a 21-year-old college student was walking alone on a footpath.

Basavaraj allegedly accosted her, before kissing and hugging her and fleeing the scene.

After the woman filed a complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested him. He was booked under the multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) act, and the court has remanded him in judicial custody, police added, stated The New Indian Express report.

As per the Times of India report, the police checked CCTV cameras of the surrounding areas where the incident occurred to get the registration number of the vehicle and nab Basavaraj.