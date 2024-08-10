Woman PGT doctor's murder at Kar Medical College Kolkata: Protests continue

The sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at West Bengal's Kar Medical College and Hospital of Kolkata has led to huge outrage as junior doctors at various hospitals of the state protested and held demonstrations.

Their demand was exemplary punishment for those involved in the gruesome act, stated a report by PTI.

On Friday, August 9, the body of the doctor was discovered inside the seminar hall of the hospital where she was allegedly resting after a long duty hours at about 2 am.

The deceased was a second-year student of the chest medicine department and her father claimed that she was raped and murdered inside the hospital. Also, a preliminary autopsy confirm sexual abuse, the police informed.

Protests were held at Kar Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital and Medical College, Kolkata. The protests also extended to colleges in other districts such as Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital and Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also joined in the protests and informed that they will be holding road blockages today and tomorrow, August 10 and 11, across the state, stated a report by PTI.