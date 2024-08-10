Will seek death penalty for accused, says CM Mamata Banerjee on sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

Today, Saturday, August 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that her government will seek the death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast-track court.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday, August 9.

In addition to this, a preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused were justified.

"I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.

Furthermore, Banerjee said the West Bengal government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if there is a demand for it.

Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the force will make sure the accused in the case gets "the highest punishment” if he is found guilty.

In addition to this, the police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault and murder case, a senior officer said today, Saturday, August 10.