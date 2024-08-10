St Xavier's student tweets to rapper Humankind requesting for performance at fest. What happened next?

A post from social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has come as a ray of hope for many students from St Xavier's College, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The tweet in question was posted today, Saturday, August 10, by X user handle 'yara' (handle: @1redesert) who tweeted out a request tagging an artist known as @Hanumankind1, who is a genre-defying rapper.

The rapper recently came out with the song Big Dawgs, featuring Kalmi, and the views on YouTube have crossed 3,43,11,719 already!

The tweet mentioned one of the top students' fest, Malhar, which is organised at St Xavier's College. The student was reaching out to the rapper inviting him to perform at the popular fest.

She expressed how it is a "long shot" yet, as "a huge fan" she really would like him to come to the fest which the student is organising. "...I've been trying to convince your manager man please come if you see this...", she tweeted.