RG Kar Medical College Kolkata death: Medical associations demand thorough probe

Outpouring of grief has been triggered on social media as the news of a female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor's death at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, emerged yesterday August 10.

The on-duty second-year resident doctor was found in a sem-nude state in the Department Seminar Room and suffered grave injuries. As per her alleged inquest report, she was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts as well.

As per reports, she had gone into the seminar room to rest for a few minutes after 36 hours of continuous duty.

Medical associations have come out in support of students of RG Kar Medical College, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges of Kolkata.

Chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan, took to social media platform X with a heartfelt video and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, compensation of rupees one crore and the immediate suspension of principal and superintendent of RG Kar Medical College.