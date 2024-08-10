NEET PG exam centre in middle of nowhere in Rajasthan? Picture goes viral on X

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be held tomorrow, Sunday, August 11. As per expert advice, most students have reached their exam cities and looks like they are checking out their exam centres.
Picture of one such exam centre in Jodhpur, Rajasthan has gone viral, especially on social media platform X. What worries students is the small size of the exam centre.
Dr Harshad Sharma, State Executive Member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), allegedly verified the exam centre with the exam centre slip issued.
The MBBS student went on to say, "Even after reducing the exam centers, did we get such rubbish centers?"
Many more tweets followed
In a tweet posted by Dr BL Bairwa, who is a world record holder & award-winning surgeon, as per his bio, read, "Pradhan ji, this looks like the Panchayat office! #NEETPG2024". The X post has received about 5,000 views and was posted this afternoon, Saturday, August 10.
Another tweet with the same picture was posted by Abhishek Ranjan (X: @Abhishekrjn15au) and is going viral. Abhishek, a doctor aspirant, wrote, "When I Saw it For The First Time, It Looked Like A House, Then I Came To Know That it is An Exam Centre."
This tweet has received 6,000 plus views and was posted this afternoon.
An X handle 'NEET UG LEAK' was also one amongst them to post regarding the NEET PG 2024 exam centre.
"NEET PG examination centre was made in an institute that looked like a grocery store. Why did you spend so much by taking 4250 rupees? Nadda ji would have got the paper done on the tar strip in the empty space #NEETPG #NEETPG2024," read the X post.
It may be recalled that in an interview on August 8, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Dr Abhijat Sheth, said that to ensure better supervision and reduce the risk of irregularities or malpractices, private entrepreneurial institutes have not been enlisted as exam centres.
Only TCS iON centres and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)-affiliated institutes were being relied on, he said.