NEET PG exam centre in middle of nowhere in Rajasthan? Picture goes viral on X

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be held tomorrow, Sunday, August 11. As per expert advice, most students have reached their exam cities and looks like they are checking out their exam centres.

Picture of one such exam centre in Jodhpur, Rajasthan has gone viral, especially on social media platform X. What worries students is the small size of the exam centre.

Dr Harshad Sharma, State Executive Member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), allegedly verified the exam centre with the exam centre slip issued.