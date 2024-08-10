"If demands not met, will bring kids & continue protesting": Unemployed PT teachers protest for jobs in Shimla

Today, Saturday, August 10, hundreds of unemployed physical education teachers braved heavy rains to protest in Shimla, according to a report by ANI.

This was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Physical Education Trained Teachers Association. The protestors demanded the immediate fulfilment of over 870 vacant posts.

Further, the teachers also called for the completion of a pending recruitment process, staging their demonstration from Chaura Maidan to Vidhan Sabha. They warned that if the posts were not filled within a month, they would escalate their protest, bringing their children and families along.

Ramesh Rajput, one of the protestors, stated that they have been demonstrating for the last seven years, with a few on hunger strike for the past 10 days. "The government forcibly removed us from," said Rajput.

"We are protesting because the government advertised job posts, initiated the recruitment process, and was about to start our counselling, but it was abruptly halted the next day," he added.

He further explained that the recruitment process was stopped due to alleged non-compliance with RNP rules.

"We were told that the recruitment process was halted because people did not follow the RNP rules. How is that our fault when we have followed all the regulations?" questioned Rajput.

"We have crossed the age of 45 and still do not have jobs despite meeting all the requirements. This explanation is unacceptable to us," Rajput said.

Kalpana Sharma, another protestor, stated, "We were protesting to have our posts filled, but the police removed us from the protest site at Chaura Maidan in Shimla. We demand that all 870 vacant posts be filled within the next month."

"If our demands are not met, I will bring my children and continue protesting until they are," said Sitaraman Sharma, another protestor.