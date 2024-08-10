Coaching centre deaths: "Issues deep-rooted, require sustained political efforts for change," says Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor

A

Coaching factories have emerged in response to the high demand for quality education in a highly competitive environment. This phenomenon is not new, but the rise of the coaching culture reflects the shortcomings of the traditional education system, especially concerning exams like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced) for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which cover curriculum often inadequately addressed in schools.

In the context of Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, which are hubs for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation, the craze for government jobs fuels this demand.

The issue is exacerbated by the overcrowded and under-equipped nature of these coaching centres, which struggle to accommodate the influx of aspirants.