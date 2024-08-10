Coaching centre deaths: "Issues deep-rooted, require sustained political efforts for change," says Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor
What does the death of three Civil Service aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar reveal about the mushrooming coaching centre culture?
The tragic deaths highlight the inadequacy of infrastructure in Old Rajinder Nagar rather than directly commenting on the coaching culture. While it is true that the coaching culture has grown significantly over the past few years, the incident underscores the pressing need for better facilities and support systems in areas heavily populated by students.
What do you have to say about coaching “factories” such as Kota, Namakkal, Old Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, and so on?
Coaching factories have emerged in response to the high demand for quality education in a highly competitive environment. This phenomenon is not new, but the rise of the coaching culture reflects the shortcomings of the traditional education system, especially concerning exams like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced) for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which cover curriculum often inadequately addressed in schools.
In the context of Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, which are hubs for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation, the craze for government jobs fuels this demand.
The issue is exacerbated by the overcrowded and under-equipped nature of these coaching centres, which struggle to accommodate the influx of aspirants.
Students have been complaining about exploitation from landlords, cramped rooms, no proper food, or hygiene. Previously, this was not public knowledge. What do you have to say about this?
This issue is rooted in the demand-supply mismatch in areas like Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. Landlords and real estate agents have profited significantly from the influx of students, leading to an expansion of PG accommodations from a one kilometre radius to several kilometres, reaching up to Shadipur.
The lack of proper living conditions is a consequence of this unregulated growth, and it highlights the need for better housing regulations and oversight.
To opt for coaching or not, what is your opinion?
Beginners should not jump into coaching immediately.
The first step should be to conduct thorough research and identify the areas where they need assistance. Reviewing the syllabus and previous years’ questions in detail can help aspirants understand their strengths and weaknesses. If coaching is deemed necessary, one should make an informed decision about whether to opt for online or offline modes.
Both have their merits, but online education often offers more flexibility.
Additionally, the financial burden of coaching should be considered, as it can impact mental well-being.
One should avoid enrolling in coaching at the expense of their peace of mind, as keeping up with the classes and coursework can increase stress.
What do coaching centres need to change?
Offline coaching centres must focus on improving infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of students. This includes providing better classroom facilities, adequate study spaces, and support systems for students' well-being.
Additionally, coaching centres should offer more personalised mentorship and guidance rather than just content delivery. Ensuring hygienic and comfortable living conditions for outstation students should also be a priority.
Do you think, after all this, we will see some change?
While the government has issued new regulations, I am sceptical about seeing significant long-term changes immediately.
The issues are deep-rooted, and infrastructure improvements cannot happen overnight. It will require sustained political will and deliberate efforts to address these challenges comprehensively.
The cooperation of coaching institutes, government bodies, and landlords is essential to bring about meaningful and lasting improvements.