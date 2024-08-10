August 15 onwards, 'Good morning' greetings to be replaced by 'Jai Hind' in Haryana schools

In order to instill a deep sense of nationalism among students, from August 15, 2024, (Independence Day), the usual daily greeting in schools across Haryana between the students and their teachers "Good Morning" is set to be replaced by "Jai Hind".

The directorate of school education of Haryana has issued a two-page circular to all education officers at district and other levels, principals and headmasters to replace "Good Morning" with "Jai Hind" from August 15, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"'Jai Hind' was coined by Subhas Chandra Bose during India's freedom struggle and was adopted as a salute by the armed forces after Independence", it states.

The department reasoned that the new greeting will also promote discipline and unity among students, and will remind them daily of their identity as Indians and their potential contribution to the future of the country.

"The patriotic greeting 'Jai Hind' will encourage students to appreciate sacrifices made for the country's freedom. 'Jai Hind' transcends regional, linguistic and cultural differences and promotes unity among students from diverse backgrounds. Regular use of greetings like 'Jai Hind' will inculcate a sense of discipline and uniformity among students," it added, stated The New Indian Express report.