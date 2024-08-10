Arrest of staffers, allegedly from TCS iON, for UP nursing exam paper leak worries NEET PG candidates

On August 9, Friday, Sitapur police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh arrested four persons. As per a report by the Times of India, the persons were arrested in connection with nursing recruitment examination paper leak case.

The three accused were employees of an Information Technology (IT) company, the same company which was given the job of organising the exam.

The three accused have been identified as Utkarsh Mishra, Gaurav Rajvanshi, and Ankit Srivastava while the fourth person was an aide of the three and has been identified as Amit Mishra.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024, legal action has been intiatited against the four accused, informed the Times of India report.

Many online sources allegedly claim that the IT company in question is TCS iON, the same company, in collaboration with which, NEET PG exam is conducted.

This arrest has worried the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) candidates to no end. The NEET PG exam is to be held tomorrow, Sunday, August 11.

Medical entrance exam aspirants have already been through a lot given the NEET - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam and all the irregularities and legal cases which came with it. Now the NEET PG candidates are worried that if employees of TCS iON will be up to some mischief or the other, which will destroy the santicty of the NEET PG exam.